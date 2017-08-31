Fearless gran is ready for skydive

A fearless 86-year-old great-grandmother is planning her first charity skydive to raise money for the Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Rutland.

Anne Porter, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Uppingham, will take to the skies on Sunday, September 3, before jumping from 10,000ft above the Old Sarum Airfield in Wiltshire.

Anne, who lives in Uppingham, said: “I’ve wanted to do something challenging and exciting to raise money to provide facilities or equipment for people with similar health problems that my husband had a few years ago. Dove Cottage Day Hospice fits the bill.”

The hospice in Ridlington, which opened earlier this year, provides high quality palliative day care to people with advanced progressive life-limiting illnesses who live in north east Leicestershire, Rutland and south east Nottinghamshire.

Georgina Steward, from Dove Cottage Day Hospice, said: “We are thrilled that Anne is taking part in a skydive for us, her bravery is truly inspiring.

“Anne’s courageous jump and fundraising will allow Dove Cottage to provide all care services free of charge to those living with a life-limiting illness locally.’’

Anne who has two children, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, believes age is just a number and has never considered herself to be an old lady.

He said: “My grandchildren, all aged over 21, know that I love life and this challenge gives me an opportunity to stay young for them.”

As a member of the Rotary Club of Uppingham, Anne is happy to do all she can to promote their programme of activities for the benefit of others in need of assistance in the community.

Anne said: “Dove Cottage is a charity that feel l could benefit from a little tangible help. Please wish me blue skies and a safe landing.”

To make a donation for Anne’s skydive visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/events/annesskydive/445240.