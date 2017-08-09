‘Female builders as good as men’

From left, Stacy Deeley-Carter and Katherine Cook Photo: Lee Hellwing

Stacy Deeley-Carter, 29, served in the Army as a dog handler and after leaving it in 2013 she completed plumbing, heating and tiling courses so she could follow her dream and work in the building trade.

After struggling to find work in the building sector, with most employers not responding to her job applications, she decided to set up a business last year with the help of her wife, Sarah called My Female Builder, which provides a range of services such as plumbing, heating and carpentry.

Stacy, of Wittering, said she set up it up after noticing there was a lack of women in the building trade and because she wanted to “remove the stigma” she thinks surrounds female builders as a result of many people not believing women are capable of doing the job as well as men.

Stacy said: “We know that we are capable, not incapable just because we are female, I have done the same courses as many men.”

She said that many people are using her services as they prefer having women in their homes, adding: “Vulnerable people or elderly people, or single people on their own do not really like loads of blokes coming into their houses.”

Stacy took-on her first employee, Katherine Cook, of Wittering, in July, a friend who she served with in the Army - and she insists that only women will work for her in the future.

And she encouraged women to not be afraid to work in the building trade.

She said: “Do not be afraid to get involved, if people want to get involved then they should do it.”

Katherine, 25, formerly worked as a community carer in Stamford for Bluebird Care and said she is settling into her new job well as she has always had an interest in DIY.

After she left the Army, Stacy bought her Wittering home and set up a dog walking and pet sitting business. She then completed courses and formed My Female Builder as she could not ignore her burning desire to forge a career in the building trade because she has loved making things ever since she was a child.

During her time in the Army, Stacy, who is originally from Staffordshire, completed a month tour of Afghanistan, where together with her search dog, Dyke found buried live explosives.

For more on My Female Builder visit www.myfemalebuilder.co.uk