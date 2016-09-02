Festival dance at Olympic Park

Wildcats students from Stamford are preparing for an extra special performance on Sunday at the Olympic Park in Stratford as part of the inclusive family festival Parallel London.

Parallel London is a fully inclusive run/walk or push which celebrates diversity – and includes a family festival in which Wildcats are playing a key role.

During the day the students who attend senior street dance will be performing on the main stage, musical theatre students will be singing solo songs and academy students will be dressing as characters from the film Frozen and singing to the younger participants.

As well as this, Wildcats were lucky enough to be asked to prepare the Parallel London Everybody’s In dance – a fully inclusive routine which will be performed on the day by everyone at the event.

Students filmed the routine which has now gone live on the event’s social media and websites.

Caz Dolby, of Wildcats, said: “We are thrilled to be part of this event which celebrates diversity and encourages people of all abilities to take part in a fitness event.

“The family festival is a great place for us to showcase our students and they are incredibly excited to be part of the main stage line up as well as running workshops and performing the ‘Everybodys In’ dance routine.”

For more information about StreetCats and to get involved call Wildcats on 01780 762000.