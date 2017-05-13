Festival serves wide selection of local ales

Those that attend Bourne Festival this year will be swimming in a sea of local beers and ales.

The popular summer festival returns to the Wellhead Field in June and about 50 of the 80 ales on offer will originate from the local area.

Among the breweries providing booze for the popular event are King’s Cliffe Brewery, Stoney Ford Brewery in Ryhall, the Oldershaw Brewery in Grantham and the Fuddy Duck Brewery, which is based near Boston.

Festival-goers are also in for a special treat as organisers, the Bourne and District Round Table are teaming up with Hopshackle Brewery in Market Deeping to create a beer especially for the event.

Paul Martin, chairman of the Bourne and District Round Table, said: “It is probably the biggest selection of beers in one place that you will come across. Currently there is nothing else in the area which has anything like this.

“It is nice to go to the local ones directly, anyone can go to the big distributors and say I want a big barrel of beer.”

As if being able to guzzle pints of huge variety of ales from the local area isn’t enough, those that attend the event will also have the chance to sample a limited edition pale ale and a steam beer, provided by Marston’s Brewery in Burton-upon-Trent.

The profits taken at the festival will be distributed to the Round Table who will then put it into a fund for local groups to apply to.

Paul said he encouraged people to come to festival and sample the beers as they will be helping to promote local groups, adding: “You can’t really drink more responsibly.”

This will be the second year in a row that the festival, which takes place between June 2 and June 4, has promoted beers from the area and last time around Paul said that the local ales were a big hit with those that attended the event.

He said: “We are building on the success of last year.”

Members of the Round Table will be visiting the Hopshackle Brewery tomorrow, where they will be helped by staff to create the unique beer which they have entitled ‘Referectum,’.

The members plan to create a beer which is ‘not too dry, has a hoppy aroma and around 4.2 per cent’.

Paul explained: “We wanted something a bit sweeter and more well balanced and what we are looking for seems to be the trend with beers.”

Bourne Festival is still looking for sponsors. If you would like to get involved e-mail Clifford Crump on c.crump1971@hotmail.com