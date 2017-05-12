Festival set to  be best one yet!

The countdown is on to this year’s Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival which promises to be the best one yet with a new chairman at the helm.

Kate Goodman is chairman of the committee which works hard to organise the popular annual event, which this year marks its 25th anniversary - and she said this year would be an all-round community effort.

Kate said: “This year is going to be a fantastic year because it’s a real village effort. It really feels like the community is coming together to put on this event and now we just need the rest of the community to support the event by coming along and having a great weekend.”

Each community group is taking the lead on organising an aspect of the festival with groups involved including the PCC from St James Church, the Friends of Bythams School, 1st Colsterworth Scouts, Corby Glen Guides, the village hall, Bythams Music and Anything Goes.

The festival runs on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18.

On the Saturday, there will be a top line-up of live music from 1.30pm onwards with popular local band Tin Pigeons headlining the festival.

On Sunday, the usual traditional fun and games will fill the village, including the dog show (registration from 11am) and duck race.

More than 70 stalls are set to line the streets selling everything from bric-a-brac to food to leather handbags - and there are just six stall spaces left so anyone who is interested in a stall is urged to get in touch quickly.

But in addition, there will also be a historical feel with the addition of medieval re-enactors thanks to the support of a grant from the Big Lottery Fund.

All proceeds from the festival are distributed within the community to good causes and village organisations. Over the years the festival has raised in excess of £65,000.

To find out more or to book a stall, e-mail cbmidsummerfestival@gmail.com