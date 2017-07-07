Festival will encourage people to get involved

Heritage Lincolnshire is launching a film festival for young people at schools across Stamford.

Working in partnership with the Stamford Civic Society and Stamford Arts Centre, the charity is helping young people to share their views about the town, its history and its future. The project is part of the celebrations taking place to help mark the 50th anniversary of Stamford being declared the country’s first conservation area.

Liz Bates, chief executive of Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “The films created by young people will become an important record of life in Stamford in the 21st century and their creative input will help raise awareness of the town’s unique character.”

Four schools across the town are already taking part, including St George’s, Bluecoat and Copthill primaries and Stamford Welland Academy.

Pupils at each school will receive free film making training from professionals at local company Tim Hat Productions. The young people will also take part in workshops exploring the town’s history led by Heritage Lincolnshire’s education and engagement officer, Dr Ian Marshman. Volunteers at Stamford Civic Society will also help students to research their films and share their experiences of how life in the town has changed over the years.

Gwyneth Gibbs, chairman of Stamford Civic Society, said: “Stamford is a special place to live, with its well-preserved historic buildings and streets.

“We are delighted that young people will have the opportunity of presenting what is important to them about the town in such a creative way.”

There is just one more place available so any local school or youth group who thinks they might have a group of budding film makers should contact Ian at Heritage Lincolnshire on 01529 461499 to sign up.

Once completed the short films will feature in an installation at Stamford Arts Centre as part of Stamford Civic Society’s special exhibition commemorating 50 years of the town’s conservation area, which will run from September 20 to 28.

The exhibition will also feature a display of young people’s views on living in Stamford, what makes it special, and what they would like to change to make it better.

In October there will also be a special premier screening in the theatre at the Arts Centre for all the young people who have taken part.