Festivals return to Meadows

Both the Stamford Food and Drink Festival and Stamford Music Festival will return to the town’s Meadows this summer – following their successful debuts in 2016.

Paul Kennedy, director of Market Square Group which organises the events, said he was delighted to be back in Stamford for 2017.

Applications are now open for traders who want to be part of the Stamford Food and Drink Festival which will take place from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11.

Anyone wishing to rent a stall or trade at the event can do so directly through www.marketsquaregroup.co.uk/core/register or by e-mailing info@marketsquaregroup.com

Bands, singers and musicians who are interested in performing at the Stamford Music Festival from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16, can get in touch with event booker Pembroke Tenneson on pembroke@pembroketenneson.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for both events and can be discussed by contacting Paul Kennedy via office@marketsquaregroup.com

Paul said: “I am really excited about this year’s events.

“We want to build on the success of 2016 and deliver two high quality events for the town that celebrate the area, show casing local produce and musical talent.

“We will be looking to involve as many local food and drink producers and retailers as possible for the Stamford Food and Drink Festival.

“For the Stamford Music Festival, we intend to have a second stage this year, catering for many genres, so any bands and singers who want to be part of this event in July should get in touch with the our team as we are now starting to plan the three-day music schedule .”

The Stamford Music Festival, headlined last year by the Tin Pigeons and One Eyed Cats, will again be a ticketed event and these will go on sale in early spring.

Entry to the Stamford Food and Drink Festival will be free.

For further information and event updates visit www.marketsquaregroup.com www.facebook.com/marketsquaregroup.com and www.twitter.com/marketsqgroup