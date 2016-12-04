Festive trees light up St John’s Church, Stamford

An annual Christmas tree festival started last week and nearly 30 organisations have stepped up to decorate a tree.

Stamford and District Lions Club have been running the annual Christmas Tree Festival in St John’s Church for about seven years but the festival stretches back about 20 years.

The festival sees charities, schools and other organisations decorating a tree, with donations being divided between the Churches Conservation Trust which runs St John’s, All Saints’ Church which started the festival, and the Lions’ charity of the year which is Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne.

Lions president Gill Clarke said it was a fun thing to do for the community. She said: “It’s more about giving people the chance to see some beautiful trees in this beautiful church.”

On Friday last week, mayor John Dawson and Miss Rutland Nikita Azzopardi, who lives in Stamford, officially opened the festival.

For Nikita, it was her first time inside the church and she said: “It’s so beautiful, you just don’t expect this inside a church.”

The festival runs alongside the Cards for Good Causes shop, which sells festive cards for 45 different charities, and is open every day until Sunday, December 11.

Manager of the Cards for Good Causes shop Beryl Kirtland said: “The Christmas Tree festival is mutually beneficial - both are all about supporting the community and supporting charities.”

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People also hosted a stall in the church last Friday.