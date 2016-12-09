Festive wreaths will be sold in Oakham tonight in aid of charity

A great Christmas wreath sale will be held at Mill Street Pub and Kitchen in Oakham tonight.

The sale is being hosted between 5pm and 8pm by the For Rutland In Rutland charity.

A large selection of natural wreaths will be available, from £25, as well as festive gifts. Shoppers will also receive a complimentary glass of mulled wine. Only cash or cheques will be accepted.

All funds raised will stay in the county to support people with long-term illnesses.

To pre-book a wreath, e-mail info@forrutlandinrutland.org.uk or to find out more visit forrutlandinrutland.org.uk