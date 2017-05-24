Fete fun’s £1,800 boost for school

A summer fete helped raise £1,800 to boost a school’s funds to repair a classroom roof.

The Parent Teacher Association at Bythams Primary School organised the event.

May Queen Macy Rodway, 11, at the fete

It was held in the school’s grounds on Creeton Road, in Little Bytham, on Saturday.

Crowds of visitors enjoyed fun attractions like headteacher Richard Clarke getting soaked with sponges.

Youngsters Macy Rodway and Josh Pearshall were crowned May Queen and King.

Jane King, a personal assistant at the school, said: “The fete was a success.

Youngsters Lucy Massey and Hannah Woodward enjoy lollies at the fete

“The friends do a lot of hard work for the school.

“We hope the funds will help repair the roof of an outdoor classroom.”

Archie Read, five, of Little Bytham, tries his hand at the fete's games