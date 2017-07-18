Fete visitors learn the ropes

Visitor’s to church summer fete were able to try their hand at bell ringing.

The St John’s Ryhall and St Mary’s Essendine Summer Fete took place in the gardens of Ryhall Hall on Saturday.

The event included a mini belfry entitled The Charmborough Ring, which allowed people to learn the basics of bell ringing and those having a go loved learning the ropes.

There was also a dog and a classic car show, stalls and a performance by the Rutland Morris Men morris dancing group.

Jane McKee, one of the organisers of the event, said: “It was a brilliant day and the weather was nice.”

Jane added that many people who tried out the bell ringing had smiles on their faces.

Money raised at the fete will go towards St John’s church in Ryhall.