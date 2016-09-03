Film on Kayleigh Haywood to be screened at Rutland County Council offices in Oakham

A film about how a Leicestershire teenager was groomed, raped and murdered last year is to be shown to members of the public in Rutland as part of an ongoing awareness campaign.

Leicestershire Police are inviting people aged 18 and above to watch the film about Kayleigh Haywood at Rutland County Council’s offices in Oakham on Thursday (September 8).

Lasting just over five minutes, Kayleigh’s Love Story has been produced with the support of Kayleigh’s family and is intended to warn children and parents about the dangers of online grooming.

In November last year, 15-year-old Kayleigh was groomed online by 28-year-old Luke Harlow – a man she had never met. Over the course of 13 days, he sent the teenager more than 100 messages a day before she finally agreed to spend the night at his house.

The tragic and horrific circumstances that followed saw the schoolgirl being held against her will by Harlow and his neighbour Stephen Beadman, before being raped and murdered by 29-year-old Beadman.

Public screenings of Kayleigh’s Love Story are taking place throughout September to coincide with the start of the roll out of the film in schools in Leicester, Leicestershire and in Rutland to children aged 11 and above. These school screenings will be delivered by specialist police staff. Parents will also be invited by schools to see the film before it is shown to their child.

A public screening for Rutland residents will be held at the council’s Offices in Oakham on Thursday, with showings every half an hour between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Kayleigh’s Love Story is part of a campaign being run by Leicestershire Police Force and Leicestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, asking people to make a commitment to fight child sexual exploitation. People attending public screenings will be asked to sign the pledge.