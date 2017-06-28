Final bell sounds for boxing club coaches

Boxing coaches have stepped out of the ring as they retire from coaching the sport after 21-years.

Rick and Cath Green have trained thousands of youngsters over the years.

They spent ten-years in Peterborough before moving to Stamford.

Stamford Boxing Club was opened by them seven-years ago.

The duo decided to take a step back from the club earlier this month.

Self employed plasterer Rick, 51, and Cath, 52, a teaching assistant at Wild Lodge School, near Empingham, have coached some champions over the years.

Cath said: “We are very proud at what we have achieved.

“Boxing is not just about fighting and the physical side. It helps to improve confidence too.

“We have had such an impact on so many people’s lives over the years.

“We want to spend time with our family but we aren’t stepping back from the club completely.”

A lifelong passion for boxing saw the pair originally coach at the Focus Centre, in Peterborough.

The couple were travelling from their home on Melbourne Road, in Stamford, twice a week to coach.

So they began a boxing fitness gym in 2006 in Stamford.

They then set up at Stamford Boxing Club at Stamford Fire Station, on Radcliffe Road, in 2010.

The club runs on Tuesday and Thursday nights between 6pm and 8.15pm. Mark Atherton, Daniel Hearnes and Darren Strange will take up the reins on Tuesday, August 1.

Details via the club’s Facebook page or www.stamfordboxingclub.wixsite.com