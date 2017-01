A fire broke out in the boiler house at Oakham School last night (Sunday).

Three appliances from Oakham were called to the fire at 7.22pm, which was confined to the boiler room.

Western Power also attended to isolate the electricity supply.

There was no signs of fire or smoke anywhere else in the building.

The cause is believed to have been electrical and no-one is thought to have been injured in the incident.

Fire crews left at just before 11pm.