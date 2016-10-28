Fire in Cottesmore causes gas leak

Three fire crews were called to a fire in a garage connected to a house last night (Thursday) in Cottesmore, during which a man suffered smoke inhalation.

Firefighters from Oakham, Stamford and Grantham were called to the fire in Harrier Close just before 6.30pm.

They found a garage ablaze and a risk of spread to the attached house. They also found a gas leak from the main and called out the gas board to investigate.

A 40-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene. Leicestershire Fire and Rescue also requested attendance by Red Cross Emergency Response.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. By 8.15pm the crews were damping down.

A gas excavation team was investigating the leak into the evening.

The extent of the damage is not yet known and the cause of the fire is under investigation.