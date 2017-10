Have your say

Fire ripped through a Stamford home on Friday evening (October 27).

The four crews were called to the blaze at the property in Worcester Crescent at 7pm.

80 per cent of the two-storey home and a wooden shed was damaged by the fire. There was smoke damage to remainder of property.

Firefighters used two hose reels, a main jet and breathing apparatus to put the fire out.

The fire service is investigating the cause of the blaze.