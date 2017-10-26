Firefighter’s charity car wash

Have your say

Firefighters turned their hoses onto cars at the Sainsbury’s store in Bourne to raise charity cash.

The team of seven from Bourne Fire Station used buckets, sponges and a hose from their fire engine to clean 45 vehicles on Saturday.

They raised £450 for The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides health and wellbeing services for firefighters.

Shoppers were also able to sit in a fire engine as part of the event which takes place annually.

Alex Grant, a firefighter who took part, said: “It was hard work but it was a lot of fun.”

The store has also been raising cash for the charity this year.