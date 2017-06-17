Firefighters demonstration at Oakham property

Firefighters raced into a smoke filled house to rescue a trapped casualty.

The drama unfolded in Brooke Road, Oakham, on Tuesday.

Firefighters search the smoke filled house

It came as fire crews from Melton Mowbray and Oakham carried out a training exercise.

They used two old houses offered by Spire Homes which will not be let any more. Wayne Cotton, incident commander from Oakham Fire Station, said: “To be given this facility is fantastic.

“It allows us to do completely realistic training.

“The crews have to deal with this as if it was a real incident.

“They couldn’t see a thing in there and had to do what they normally would.

“We have training facilities at the station but they are not as realistic as these.

“We must say a big thank you to Spire Homes for their support.”

The teams donned full protective gear as they searched the house in dense impenetrable smoke.

They were tasked with locating the dummy casualty.

A team from Melton searched upstairs in the two storey three bedroomed property.

Then the Oakham crew looked downstairs.

The dummy was hidden under the stairs during the exercise.

This was to show how people try to escape smoke during a fire.

Spire Homes have offered empty properties to the fire brigade before as practise facilities.

The fire service has used the Brooke Road properties for its crew training five or six times.

Empty houses in Empingham were recently used by the emergency service.

Andy Wright, homes services manager of Spire Homes, said: “We were happy to help out.

“We were trying to find an alternative use for the buildings.

“This will benefit the fire service and anyone who uses them.”