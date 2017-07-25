Firefighters tackle blaze at thatched cottage in Braunston-in-Rutland

Have your say

Firefighters are still at the site of a fire this morning (Tuesday, July 25) in Braunston-in-Rutland, which started in a car and spread to a thatched cottage.

Crews were called at 12.30am this morning to Church Street in the village.

Six appliances were called, as well as an aerial ladder platform and two water carriers.

According to Leicestershire Fire and Rescue all persons are accounted for.

Church Street is currently closed.

More to follow as we have it.