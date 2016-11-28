Fireworks cash for playarea

Hundreds of people attended Thurlby’s annual fireworks display and helped raise thousands of pounds for new play equipment.

The display at Lawrance Park, now in its 43rd year, was hailed as a resounding success and local residents turned out in force to support it.

Thurlby fireworks display raised more than �3,400 which will be used to buy a Jungle Swing Trial for Lawrance Park EMN-161117-161727001

Held every year on November 5, the event is organised by the Lawrance Park Management Committee and relies on a team of dedicated volunteers.

A total of £3,486 was raised on the night and will be put towards the cost of a new Jungle Swing Agility Trail for the park, off Crown Lane.

Committee member Sandra Walker said: “It’s a very traditional event with a bonfire, fireworks, hotdogs and refreshments.

“We always get superb support from the people of Thurlby and others travel from elsewhere to enjoy it too.

“Our volunteers do a brilliant job. It takes a lot of time and effort to plan an event like this and everyone works really hard to make a success of it.”

The Jungle Swing Agility Trail, manufactured by Wicksteed Playgrounds, features a balance beam, log traverse, parallel rope walk and more.

It is aimed at children aged between five and 16-years-old and will cost £12,000.

The Lawrance Park Management Committee hopes to have it bought and installed by next summer.

As well as the money raised at the fireworks display, the committee is in the process of applying for grants to help buy the equipment.

Money is also raised providing refreshments in the park every Saturday when football matches are played there.

Sandra added: “We have carried out a lot of work in the park recently with new seating areas, play equipment and a play house and have many improvements planned for the coming years.

“It’s a valuable asset for the community and it’s nice that people who came along to the fireworks display were not only having a good time but also helping to improve facilities in the park.”