Fireworks will light up the skies in Stamford, Rutland and Bourne

A whole host of spectacular firework displays will take place this weekend.

On Saturday, November 5 the annual display, organised by Bourne Round Table at Bourne Abbey CE Primary Academy Sports Field will start at 5pm, with the main display starting at 7.30pm. Raising much-needed funds for local charities.

Stamford Kiwanis will be hosting their annual Fireworks Bonanza on Saturday, November 5, at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane. Gates open at 5pm with free parking. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm with the massive fireworks display starting around 30 minutes later. No sparklers please. Entrance £5 adults, £2 children. Proceeds distributed to local charities.

Rutland Showground is the venue for a display on Saturday, November 5, organised by The Lions Club of Rutland in conjunction with Oakham Rugby Club. Advance tickets can be purchased from Fords in Oakham and Uppingham Sport and Books. The gates will be open from 6pm with the first display starting at 7pm.

Twyford Fireworks can be seen on the Recreation Ground on November 5 from 7pm. Tickets are available from The Saddle Inn or Twyford shop. Please do not take your own fireworks or sparklers.

Peterborough Firework Fiesta will be held on Saturday, November 5, at The East of England Showground. Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Peterborough and Peterborough Minster and Round Table. For full details and payment options visit www.fireworkfiesta.com

Baston's family fun and firework display on Sunday, November 6, will be open for rides and stalls from 3pm; children’s fireworks and the lighting of the bonfire from 5.30pm, with the main display, at 7pm. Ticket information from http://www.bastonfireworks.com