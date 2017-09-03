Firm help out at landmark in capital city

Rutland based artificial grass installer, LazyLawn, has adorned another London landmark with high quality artificial grass.

The roof terrace of the famous Hello! magazine has joined the likes of The Shard, Canary Wharf and Granary Square, by having their outdoor area transformed by LazyLawn.

Celebrities and employees at Hello! can now relax on 44 square metres of Wonder Yarn 36, while overlooking the iconic London skyline.

Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, online content editor at Hello! said: “LazyLawn has given the roof terrace a much-needed makeover. The artificial grass has added a splash of colour and has made the area much more inviting for our guests.

“Employees have commented on how soft and comfortable it is to sit on the artificial turf, which requires very little maintenance to boot. We can’t wait for our guests to see the newly renovated roof terrace!”

Account manager Hannah McCallum at LazyLawn, who featured on a recent Facebook Live video with Sophie at Hello!, said: “LazyLawn is becoming incredibly popular in London and the rest of the UK, as more and more people discover just how fantastic and low-maintenance artificial grass is.

“It fits around your lifestyle and creates an outdoor space that looks beautiful, functional and usable all year round – even with the most playful of children and pets!”

To watch the recent Facebook Live video at Hello!, visit: https://www.facebook.com/pg/hello/videos. You can also watch a timelapse video of the installation here: http://www.hellotv.com/watch/related-video/H3fBuw2b.

