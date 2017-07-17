Firm helps after freak hail hits

Freak hail which fell on Thursday night caused so much damage that a vehicle dent removal firm has had to step in to help.

Peterborough-based The Dent Network, known as TDN, has spent this week at the Rutland Showground, following the freak hailstorm which damaged hundreds of cars.

The hailstones were said to be the size of golf balls.

And the damage was so extensive, the mobile assessment unit will stay at the Showground, off the bypass, for the next few weeks to lend a hand to anyone affected.

Jordan Fisher, managing director at TDN Group, said: “The number of freak storms which result in huge hailstones putting numerous dents in cars is increasing due to climate change, and we travel to places such as Australia, USA, Africa and across Western Europe, where they usually occur. Some cars can suffer hundreds of dents from hail.

“But this time we haven’t got so far to go, and it is highly unusual for a storm like this in the UK.

“The extremely localised, short and brutal nature of a hailstorm such as the one in Oakham on Thursday night can do an incredible amount of damage. We’ve already had quite a number of Oakham residents contact us.”

On the first day the assessment unit was there, one car was found with a huge 142 dents!

Oakham residents can bring their cars along at any time, between 8.30am and 6pm, and do not need to make an appointment, although at weekends it is best to call Jordan Fisher on 07807 060162 ahead of a visit in case there is an event at the Showground.

The storm was so unusual, that experts from The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation are investigating

Experts said accounts of the hailstorm and photographs of the hailstones with location and time would be “invaluable to the investigation”.

E-mail jonathan.webb@torro.org.uk or visit www.torro.org.uk/site/report_form.php to fill in an online report form.

l In a rarity, Thursday night’s showing of Hobson’s Choice at Tolethorpe was halted before the end due to the freak weather.