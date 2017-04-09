Firm organises Easter egg hunt

Children from Easton Garford School, Easton-on-the-Hill met the Easter bunny as The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) welcomed them an annual egg hunt.

The children enjoyed foraging for eggs and treats in the gardens, refreshments, giant garden games and a magic act from ‘Fabian’ also known as Ian Schollar, head of corporate delivery at CIPS.

Headteacher Hazel Johnson said: “The Easter egg hunt is a great opportunity for the children to visit a local employer and find out more about the opportunities in their village. The children had great fun.”

Organiser Grace Poole, PR executive at CIPS said: “We love working with the school and are hoping to organise a summer event.”