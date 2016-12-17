First clinic held in Rutland by hospice charity Loros

The first consultant clinic has been held at Uppingham Surgery by Loros following the announcement that the hospice would be expanding its services into Rutland.

Loros doctor Luke Feathers held the clinic on November 30, to give patients in the area who might struggle to get to the Groby Road hospice in Leicester the chance to discuss care options.

The decision to expand into the wider community was made to make it easier for patients living in Rutland and the surrounding areas to access Loros services.

Dr Feathers said: “I received a very warm welcome from the Uppingham Surgery team as we held the first Loros outreach medical clinic there this week.

“The patients I saw were very pleased to be able to come to their local surgery to see a Loros doctor and I’m looking forward to seeing them again from there in the months ahead.

“I was also able to join the GP meeting to discuss the patients who they are supporting with terminal illnesses and I was impressed by their organised and compassionate approach.”

As well as providing clinics from the surgery, Loros is also hoping to provide counselling, bereavement support and education services at the site.

While hospice staff will not be based at Uppingham Surgery on a permanent basis, Loros is hoping there will be a provision of services on site on a monthly basis.

Cancer patient Margaret Greenwell, of Great Eastern, which is about six miles from Uppingham said: “I would never have travelled to Leicester because it’s too far, plus, it can be a bit of a nightmare to travel from where I live. So, for me, it was great being able to just pop down the road.”

Margaret, 70, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 and, despite thinking that she had beaten it, she discovered it had returned in 2012.

She said: “Dr Feathers was very kind and considerate and he made me feel at ease. He was very reassuring and he also gave me the main Loros number, so if I needed anything, I could call them and speak to somebody.”

The expansion came after national and local feedback from patient and carer groups suggested that, wherever possible, they wanted care to be provided closer to home.

In addition, the hospice’s three-year strategy includes as a key priority to focus on providing care in the community, while supporting patients and their families closer to home.

Alongside the development, Loros is also looking to recruit a Rutland Community Engagement Lead, who will help raise awareness and fundraise for the hospice in the area. To find out more call 0116 231 8357 or e-mail jaynehighland@loros.co.uk