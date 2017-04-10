First osprey eggs are laid ready for Easter

Rutland Water’s resident ospreys have given the staff and visitors an early Easter surprise by laying this year’s first eggs.

Having been extinct in England since the mid-1800s, 64 six-week-old Scottish Ospreys were released at the reservoir in England’s smallest county between 1996 and 2001 in a partnership between reservoir owners Anglian Water, and the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust.

The first translocated osprey returned to breed at its adopted home in 2001 and the number of breeding pairs has gradually increased since then.

Three eggs had hatched by 7am on Monday morning - last year’s first eggs were hatched on the same date but at a later time.

Mike Drew, biodiversity scientist said: “It’s fantastic to have the first osprey egg laid in time for Easter. Our long-term aim was to restore a self-sustaining population of ospreys to central England, and the fact that the first egg of this year has already been laid and the 100th chick fledged in 2015 shows it is working well.

“Several of this year’s breeding birds are fourth or fifth generation Rutland ospreys which proves that we now have a well-established population.”

Visitors have the opportunity to enjoy close-up views of the ospreys from a purpose-built hide. Live images from the nest are relayed to the hide as well as to the Lyndon Visitor Centre and onto the project’s popular website.

The innovative project - which was the first of its kind in Europe - forms part of a long-term partnership between Anglian Water and the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust at Rutland Water.

The Ospreys are likely to remain in Rutland until late August when they will set-off on a 3000 mile migration to West Africa.

Mike added, “Of the Rutland-fledged birds that are old enough to have returned, 40 per cent have made it back.

“Most have returned to the Rutland area, but two have bred successfully in Wales; helping to re-establish ospreys there for the first time in over 400 years.

“In the years to come we hope that the Rutland birds will spread to other parts of the southern part of the UK and, with this in mind, we’re working with landowners and other conservation organisations to encourage a programme of artificial nest building.

“One day we hope that people walking along the River Thames will be able to look up and see an osprey. That would be a real sign of success!”

Since 2001, 62 young ospreys have fledged from nests in the Rutland Water area.