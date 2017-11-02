First place for funny farmer

A farmer has won a stand up comedy competition in his first experience as a comedian.

Andrew Brown, of Caldecott, took to the stage on October 25 at the Stand Up Challenge 201 the Y Theatre, in Leicester.

He performed in front of 350 people and had just five minutes to perform his routine.

A delighted Andrew, said: “I am feeling quite positive. I felt a great sense of achievement about doing it. People say you are very brave for doing that. I say I am either very brave or very stupid.

“I wanted to push myself outside my comfort zone and do something people normally wouldn’t do.”

Andrew has spoken about farming and environmental issues on TV but this was the first time he’s performed on stage.

He said: “I have done a lot of after dinner speeches and talks but this took the fear factor to a new level. When you are stood there with all the lights on you are completely naked.”

The event raised cash for The Big Difference Company which delivers projects across the UK.

Andrew, 53, spent six weeks preparing for his routine and said he was practicing so much he was doing it in his sleep and even performed it to his sheep.

Winning the competition has spurred Andrew on to do more stand up. He said: “I would be more than happy to do weddings, bar mitzvahs, anything like that.”

To see his performance visit www.youtube.com and search for ‘Stand Up Challenge 2017 - Andrew Brown’.

To book him e-mail TWBFARMS@aol.com