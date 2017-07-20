Five arrested after boy stabbed in Market Deeping

Have your say

A boy of 16 was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Nottingham after he was stabbed in the back yesterday in a cemetery in Market Deeping.

The incident was reported to police at 5pm.

Police say suspects left the scene but Northamptonshire Police have arrested five people on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The injured boy was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and has now been released.

• Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses who haven’t already given them information to contact them on 101 or to call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.