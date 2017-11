Pilots will flying around the world in seven days in a flight simulator to raise cash for charity.

Jet Sim School, based at Sibson Airfield, is taking part in the World Flight 2017 event, which sees teams of simulator pilots fly across the world from tomorrow to next Saturday.

The team, which uses a 737 simulator, will be raising cash for the Children’s Air Ambulance, which is based at Coventry Airport, and their journey will be live streamed at www.teamjetsim.com