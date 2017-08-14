Flower show attracts crowds

Villagers turned out in force at an annual flower show on Saturday which attracted 400 entrants.

The Braunston Flower and Produce show at the village hall in Braunston-in-Rutland on Saturday (August 12) saw residents and those from outside the area bring along their flowers, crafts, art and vegetables.

Braunston Flower Show. By Lee Hellwing,

There were 92 different categories at the show and some of those who won big included David Stewardson, who picked-up a total of five cups, and Maisie Wright who won cups in ‘jam’ and ‘kitchen produce’.

Joan Cooper, of organisers Braunston Garden Club, said: “It was a very well attended event and it was a very happy event which is a good thing for the village.”