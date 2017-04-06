Search

Fly tippers strike in Bourne

Fly tipping at South Fen Road, Bourne.

Fly tipping at South Fen Road, Bourne.

0
Have your say

Fly tippers left this mess at South Fen Road, Bourne yesterday (Wednesday).

Please call Market Deeping police on the 101 number if you have any information, quoting incident number 336 of April 5.