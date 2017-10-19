Flying Scotsman investigation at Nene Valley Railway

Have your say

A Flying Scotsman hauled service running between York and Peterborough was halted to prevent possible damage to the engine.

The historic locomotive was stopped at Peterborough after a driving axle box was found to be running slightly warm yesterday (October 18).

It was decided to halt the service so that an investigation could take place to prevent further damage.

A spokesman for the National Railway Museum, in York, said: “The locomotive is now at the nearby Nene Valley Railway where further investigations are underway.

“We will make further announcements later today about any impact on the trips scheduled from Norwich this weekend.”