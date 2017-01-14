Former Bourne Academy student’s artwork selected for exhibition

A former Bourne Academy student is set to have her artwork exhibited after it was chosen from hundreds of entries.

The painting ‘Wooden Spoon’ by Jane McNulty was selected after representatives from the Stamford Decorative and Fine Arts Society - a member of the National Association (NADFAS) - visited the school in the Summer.

Member societies of NADFAS were invited to submit artwork for consideration for the exhibition which is a collaboration with the Royal Society of British Artists. It started in 2009 in a bid to inspire young artists.

In total, 284 images from 73 schools of original student work, including paintings, ceramics and sculptures.

Stamford society submitted four pieces. As well as Jane’s work, pieces were selected from students at Bourne Academy, New College Stamford and Stamford Endowed Schools.

From those, 35 aspiring young artists have been chosen to exhibit their work, including Jane. RBA council members picked pieces, which combined the “highest levels of skills, expressiona nd draughtsmanship”.

Wooden Spoon will now be exhibited at the RBA Rising Stars exhibition in the Gallery at Lloyds Register in London from February 12 to March 10 and then at the Royal Society of British Artists’ annual show, which takes place at the Mall Galleries from March 22 to April 1.

Jane, who is on a gap year before she joins the University of Birmingham in September to study history, said she was “surprised but excited” to have her work selected and is looking forward to seeing her work in the exhibitions.

Bourne Academy executive headteacher Laurence Reillysaid: “Jane is a fantastic young artist and we are extremely proud of her.”