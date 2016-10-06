Former Bourne community nurse awarded Honorary Doctor of Science by the University of Lincoln

A former community nurse said she was “surprised and humbled” to be made an Honorary Doctor of Science by the University of Lincoln.

Candice Pellett worked as a district nurse for more than 20 years in the Bourne area before moving to a new role as project manager at the Queen’s Nursing Institute in London last year.

In her role as a district nurse, she worked with people with complex health care needs and disabilities, providing palliative and end of life care in the community. Candice worked closely with the staff at The Galletly Practice in Bourne and the Bourne Health Clinic.

Candice, who recently moved to Stamford from Spalding, says a letter from the University of Lincoln informing her she was receiving the doctorate for her outstanding contribution to nursing came “completely out of the blue”.

But she has strong ties with the university. While she was a district nurse, she worked as a clinical educator mentoring students on district nursing placements.

Candice said: “I was really so surprised when the letter came through and humbled.

“What was really lovely is that over the years I’ve mentored some of the nursing students from the university and when some of them came up on stage to get their nursing degrees, I recognised a lot of them.

“That was probably a prouder moment than getting my own honorary doctorate and it shows them what they can achieve in the future as well.

“I think a lot of my former patients and their families will be very proud to see I’ve had this recognition as well - they all still stay in touch with me, which is very touching.”

Candice has been a Queen’s Nurse for seven years - a title awarded to community nurses who have demonstrated exceptional care - and in 2014, she also received an OBE for services to nursing, an award that was given to her by the Queen.