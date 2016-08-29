Former Bourne man takes on one of world’s toughest races

Former Bourne Grammar School student James Stannard recently competed in one of the toughest cycle races in the world.

He and his racing partner Andrew Boyd finished as the top pair and 14th and 15th overall in the gruelling Transcontinental Race which this year saw more than 200 riders set out to ride from Flanders in Belgium to Gallipoli, Turkey.

The race is an annual, self-supported, ultra distance cycle race across Europe. This year the race covered approximately 3,800km including a 5,000m ascent over the course of the event. Apart from four compulsory checkpoints riders have to choose their own route but cannot receive any outside support. Riders must also strategically choose how much time to devote to riding, resting, and refuelling each day.

James and Andrew completed their epic journey in 11 days, 17 hours and 38 minutes travelling 3,891km. They raised more than £5,000 for Wheels for Wellbeing, a charity that helps disabled people enjoy the benefits of cycling.