Former mayor donates cash to group

The former mayor of Bourne has given a group which helped him through hard times a cash boost.

Colin Pattison, who handed over the mayor’s reins to Paul Fellows last month, donated £250 to the Bourne branch of the Salvation Army, which gave him support after he was made redundant from his job at a recycling firm just before Christmas last year.

He presented a cheque to the group at a coffee morning held at its headquarters on Saturday, May 27.

Colin said: “They were very supportive, I was pretty down. It was the first time in my life that I had ever been made redundant before. They do sterling work in the community.

“Over the course of the year my wife and I have built a really good bond with the Salvation Army.”

The cash was sourced from a fund set up by Colin (pictured centre with Bourne Salvation Army officers captains Kevin and Wendy Brown) to help groups in the town.

Cash in the fund was raised through events Colin organised during his one-year term as mayor.