Former police officer wins seat on Market Deeping Town Council

Former police officer Virginia Moran won a seat on Market Deeping Town Council following a by-election on Thursday last week.

Miss Moran was the only candidate who lives in Market Deeping. She is a former police officer who now works as a credit controller in Bourne.

She is involved with the Deepings raft race and has a son who attends the Deepings School. She won with 341 votes.

The result was:

Simon Fox (Ind): 239 votes

Virginia Moran (Ind): 341 votes - ELECTED

Callum Robertson (Lib Dem): 127 votes.

The turnout was 14 per cent.

The by-election followed the resignation of Jayne Reed from the town council.