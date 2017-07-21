Four charged with wounding after incident in Market Deeping

Three men and a boy of 16 have been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in a cemetery in Market Deeping on Wednesday.

The four are also charged with attempted robbery and possessing a weapon in a public place.

David Connor (18), of Arbour Court, Northampton, Gavin Munro (31), of Herbert Street, Northampton and Connor Vickers (21), of Emperor Way, Fletton, Peterborough, have been bailed to appear in court.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has also been bailed to appear in court.

No date has been given for court hearings.

Police are taking no further action against a 16-year-old girl initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.