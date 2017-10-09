Four men accused of hunting wild animals with dogs in Irnham

Police have charged four men with hunting wild animals with dogs in Irnham.

The men were charged following an incident of alleged poaching reported in Irnham overnight on Friday and Saturday.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Galileo which is targeting those who take part in rural crime including hare coursing.

The men who have been charged are Carl Fantom, 31, of Wales Road, Kiveton Park, Rotherham; Christopher Hancock, 54, of Church Lane, Dinnington, Rotherham; Liam Hancock, 25, of Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham; and Ethan Hardy, 18, of Narrow Lane, North Anston, Rotherham.

Four dogs and a car were seized in connection with the incident. The dogs will be cared for in approved kennels and an application will be made for them to be re-homed.

The men have been bailed to appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 9.