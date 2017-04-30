Freddie’s family help trust

The proceeds of a charity darts match organised by a granddad have been handed over to a charity.

Steve Ford, from Ketton, hosted the 24-hour darts marathon at The Lord Burghley Pub in Stamford last month and was overwhelmed by the support he got.

The event was raised in aid of the Sick Children’s Trust.

Steve’s grandson Freddie Coles passed away on January 27, aged just 15 months, following eight weeks in the paediatric intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Freddie, who had a serious lung condition which meant he required a constant supply of oxygen, developed a respiratory infection in early December last year and quickly deteriorated. It was the second tragedy to strike his parents – Aimee Holwell, 24, and Simon Coles, 29 – as Freddie’s twin, Rocco, died hours after birth in September 2015.

While Freddie was poorly, his parents stayed at Acorn House, a home-away-from-home, funded by the Sick Children’s Trust.

The money that was handed over will enable other families to make use of Acorn House.

Steve’s darts match raised £1,881, while funds donated to a Just Giving page set up by Aimee totalled more than £1,300 bringing the total amount handed over to £3,257.76.

Steve said: “This money will help other families stay near to the hospital when they need it most. It was a fantastic place for Aimee and I’m really pleased with what we’ve been able to donate.”