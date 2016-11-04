Free places on cyber crime course for Rutland businesses

There are a small number of places left on a free course offering practical advice to Rutland businesses concerned about cyber crime.

Cyber security is important for companies of all sizes as the costs of being a victim can be considerable.

Small businesses are just as vulnerable to cyber-attacks as larger companies.

The seminar, at Oakham Enterprise Park on Thursday, November 10, from 2pm to 4pm and is open to anyone who wants to know more about cyber security and how to protect their business. To book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘cyber security Oakham’.