Friends are aiming for success at global event

Close friends Joshua Waring and Jack Andersen are attempting to raise £3,000 to compete at an international sporting event next summer.

Joshua, 10, and Jack, 11, who have both have forms of dwarfism, are hoping to take part in The 7th World Dwarf Games which will be held in Canada between August 5 and 12.

Both keen sportsmen, they hope to represent their country in a range of different sporting disciplines – including football, swimming, cycling, and track and field. But first they must raise £3,000 between them to cover training, transport and accomodation costs.

Joshua, who is in Year 5 at Bourne Westfield Academy, lives in Drummond Road, Bourne, with parents Nicola and Kevin and twin sister Megan.

Nicola said: “Joshua and Jack are both very sporty and are really excited about the opportunity of competing in Canada.

“They regularly compete in regional and national events and it would be a fantastic experience for them to challenge themselves against competitors from across the world.”

There is no history of dwarfism in Joshua’s family – his parents and twin sister are all average height.

Jack, who is in Year 6 at Thurlby Primary School, lives in Cecil Close, Bourne, with mum Emily who has dwarfism and sister Grace, 4, who is average height.

Emily said: “The boys would love to get to Canada. Now is the perfect time for them to respresent their country. It would be something they would carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

Joshua and Jack are both members of the Dwarf Sports Association (DSA)and, once a year, they compete in the National Dwarf Games in Birmingham. The boys will be running a fundraising stall at the Bourne Christmas lights switch-on on December 3.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kevin-waring-1?

Founded in Chicago in 1993, The World Dwarf Games are held every four years.