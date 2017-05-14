Fun day at Bourne Rugby Club raises £700 for charities

A fun day raised nearly £1,400 to be split between cancer charities and a new rugby clubhouse.

Members of the Women’s RugbyFIT group, at Bourne Rugby Club, held the event.

The funds will be split between two causes dear to the organisers.

The first is to back charities which helped former RugbyFIT member Heidi Rock who is suffering from incurable cancer.

Half of the money will also go towards paying for a new clubhouse.

Hannah Clark, of the rugby club committee, said: “We had a bit of a fun day last Saturday and we were really pleased.

“Heidi used to take part in the RugbyFIT classes but she did not feel up to attending the event today.

“Her husband Jason and one of her daughters, Katie, did attend.

“We raised funds for two charities which helped Heidi and for a new clubhouse.

“Heidi said she’d had a lot of money raised for her and she would like the funds to go to The Willow Foundation and The Osbourne Trust.”

Mrs Rock, 36, of Saffron Walk, Bourne, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 just a month after her 31st birthday.

She underwent treatment and was given the all clear.

She aimed to become as fit as possible but in January 2016 she found the cancer had spread to her bones and was incurable.

She is fundraising for a trip to the Budwig Centre Cancer Clinic, in Spain.

The charities she backed provide days out for those with incurable illnesses.

No firm plans have been drawn up for the clubhouse yet.

The funds raised will go into a general pot to be spent on the development.