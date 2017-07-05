Fun for all at primary school fetes

There was fun for parents and pupils alike as a host of primary schools held their Summer fetes on Saturday.

Malcolm Sargent Primary in Stamford had a traditional fair with dozens of parents and pupils turning up to support the efforts of the PTFA, who organised it.

As well as traditional games like coconut shy and hoopla, there were also fairground rides for the younger children - and for the adults there was a Prosecco bar for the first time ever.

Amy Edwards, a member of the PTFA, said she was delighted with how the event went.

Money is still being totted up but will go towards school funds.

St George’s Primary School in Stamford pirate-themed fete proved a great success and raised about £650, which will be spent in school.

Themed attractions included digging for pirates buried treasure, hook a pirate door, unlocking the pirate’s chest and name the pirate bear.

For adults, there was a pirate punch to enjoy and Frisbys were there serving barbecue food.

Chairman of the school’s PTA Lynne Edwards said: “It was wonderful to see so many of our pupils and their families enjoying the fair in the sunshine.”

She added that the PTA was pleased with the amount raised but more importantly that everyone had fun while supporting the school.

She also thanked all members of the PTA and school staff who helped run the event.

Thurlby Home and School Association hosted a farmyard-themed event at Lawrance Park on Saturday to raise funds for Thurlby Primary School.

The fete raised £1,700 and the cash will be spent on buying computer tablets and a laptop charging trolley, which will support the school’s new computer programming curriculum.

This year’s theme was ‘farmyard’ and those that attended got in the spirit of things by dressing-up in farmers’ attire.

Children were entertained by ride-on tractor toys and a land train.

There was stalls at the fete, including ones provided by Bourne businesses Cookie Box and Hummingbird Hypnotherapy and a performance from LDC Dance which is also from the town.

Katie Edgar, chairman of the Home and School Association, said: “People said it is the best one we have had and that they had a really lovely time.

“They were really amazed with the amount of hard work and effort that was put in and they are looking forward to next year.”

A crew from Bourne Fire Station were also at the event and they even brought along one of their fire engines.