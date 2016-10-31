Fund-raising site set up to help Swinstead family devastated by house fire

Money is being raised for a family who lost their home last week after fire tore through their house.

The family of six were left homeless and without any possessions when the fire gutted their home in New Estate, Swinstead, on Monday morning.

A Swinstead resident, who only met the family three weeks ago, has now set up a Justgiving page to raise money for the family to help them get back on their feet.

Wendy Benson, who set up the page, said: “They have lost everything. They need help especially with Christmas just around the corner. They have lost everything. The house is absolutely gutted.

Mrs Benson added: “People have been very kind. Tescos in Swinstead have been absolutely brilliant and some shops in Grantham have donated items. There has been a good response. It shows people still care.”

Mrs Benson thanked Tesco for its help after the store put together a package of items including toys, nappies and DVDs for the family.

The children and their mother were led to safety by the father. The dad, who did not wish to be named, thanked neighbours for taking them in and the wider community for their support. The mother is 23 weeks pregnant.

If you would like to make a donation to help the family go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/swinsteadhousefire