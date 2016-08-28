Fund will help aspiring cyclists

Cyclists inspired by Team GB’s success in Rio can apply for funding for coaching and competition expenses.

The Travers Foundation has created the cycling fund for applicants aged between 13 and 30, who live in Rutland, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

The cycling fund is being supported by Rutland Cycling, which has pledged to offer generous equipment discounts to cyclists given financial assistance by the charity.

Uppingham businessman Anthony Tilley, 44, recently boosted this fund by £500 having recently undertaken a gruelling sponsored cycle ride from London to Paris.

Team GB’s cycling team was one of the biggest success of this Summer’s Olympic games in Rio - not least golden cycling couple Laura Trott and Jason Kenny, who have now racked up an amazing 10 Olympic golds between them.

Terry Forsey, chairman of the Travers Foundation, said: “The cycling fund was set up to help youngsters from our area access funds for coaching and competition expenses.

“Until you reach the top of your chosen sporting profession, you don’t receive any funding, and youngsters have to rely on family and friends for financial support.

“Not everyone is in a position to offer this, and that’s where we can help. At the Travers Foundation we firmly believe that funding shouldn’t be a barrier to youngsters achieving success, and we hope to help them reach their full potential in their chosen fields, in this case cycling.”

For further information on the work of the Travers Foundation please visit www.travers-foundation.org.uk