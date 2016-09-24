Funding boost for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance

Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance has secured funding for 20 potentially life-saving journeys over the next 12 months – thanks to a renewed charity partnership with Thomson Airways.

Staff at Thomson Airways’ East Midlands Airport base have donated almost £34,000 since the partnership began in September 2015, and the airline has confirmed donations will continue for a further year.

Money is raised in a variety of ways by Thomson pilots, cabin crew and ground staff based at the airport – from bake-offs to bungee jumps – and complements contributions made by passengers on the airline’s East Midlands-bound flights.