Fundraising group needs sponsors

A fundraising committee supporting the vital work of Peterborough City Hospital’s Critical Care Unit is appealing for sponsors.

The Richard Marsh Memorial Fund was set up by Debra Cassam in 2015 after her partner of 10 years died suddenly.

Richard, who was just 50, suffered a massive heart attack after stopping for petrol on his way home from work. Although he was resuscitated twice, he died three days later in the critical care unit (CCU).

In March this year the inaugural black tie and tiara charity dinner and auction in memory of Richard raised £4,500 for the unit.

Debra, and the memorial fund committee, are now putting the finishing touches to plans for next year’s event.

Debra, of Empingham Road, Stamford, said: “We are delighted this year’s ball was so well supported and raised such a great total for the CCU.

“To enable us to build on this success, and raise even more funds for the unit, we are seeking new sponsors for next year’s event.

“We are fortunate to have Petra’s Hair and Beauty and Greensleaves Florist already on board, but are reaching out to more companies to help us cover the cost of the venue hire, music and champagne reception.”

Next year’s black tie and tiara charity dinner and auction is being held on Saturday, March 24, at The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford, starting at 6.30pm for 7pm.

Tickets cost £65 per person and there will be a glass of champagne on arrival, three course dinner, music and dancing, prize-winning party games and an auction.

Anyone interested in supporting the fundraising event or purchasing tickets can e-mail rememberingrichard50@gmail.com or call 07904 273202.