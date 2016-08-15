Gallery: Maxey Classic and Thoroughbred Car, Motorcycle and 4x4 Show attracts hundreds of enthusiasts

More than 350 classic cars, motorcycles, trucks and tractors drew a big crowd to a charity event at the weekend.

The 15th Maxey Classic and Thoroughbred Car, Motorcycle and 4x4 Show was held at Morrell Lake, in Quarry Lane, Maxey, on Saturday.

It is estimated that around 1,200 people attended the event, which is organised by Maxey Charity Club to raise funds for local causes.

Experienced motoring journalists John Pearson, Richard Gunn, Russ Smith and Sam Skelton were on hand to judge the entries and a stunning Lotus Elite, owned by Allan Boyle, was named best in show.

Maxey Charity Club member Pat Summers, who helps organise the event with a dedicated team of volunteers, said 2016 had been the show’s best year so far.

She said: “The show has been growing ever since it was first held and this year was the best we’ve ever had with more vehicles and more visitors.

“This year was the first in which we promoted the event on Facebook and it seems that really helped with boost participation.

“The show is very friendly and informal. We welcome all sorts of vehicles including cars, lorries, tractors, 4x4s, steam engines, motorcycles and cycles.

“Our motto is: ‘If you drive it or ride it and you love it – come along and show it’.”

Admission to the event cost £4 for visitors, with exhibitors and under-14s free. There was also live music, a bar and entertainment for children.

The total amount raised is still being counted but it is expected to be around £2,200. It is not yet known how the money will be spent.

Maxey Charity Club recently funded the installation of a defibrillator at the village hall using some of the proceeds from last year’s show.

The 2016 show winners were:

Pre War: 1934 Chevrolet Roadster - Stuart Norman

1940s/50s: 1948 Riley RMA - M Ward

1960s: 1965 Volvo S44 Sport - Rupert Elmore

1970s: Ford Escort RS2000 - Stuart Simmonds

Modern Classic: Mercedes 190 - Chris Hibbins

Custom Car: VW Beetle – Nathan Popple

Kit Car: Marlin Roadster - Angus Grooby

Commercial: Citroen 2CV Van - Alan Pepper

4x4: 1971 Land Rover Carawagon - Phillip Cook

Best Bike: Moto Guzzi 175cc Lodola 1957 – Joe Sorbi

Best in show: Lotus Elite – Allan Boyle

Two awards for vehicles worthy of a prize but which don’t fit into the above categories:

Show winner: Austin Allegro 4x4 - Rob Day

Show winner: Cadillac Sedan De Ville 1963 - Brian Rennie