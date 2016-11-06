GALLERY: Stamford School pupil’s A-list charity concert delights crowd in Peterborough

A charity concert featuring some big names in modern music proved a big hit on Friday night (November 4).

The ‘Musicality’ event, which was organised by Stamford School pupil James Ellis, was hosted by TV presenter and DJ Vernon Kay and featured performances from American hip hop artist B.O.B, British singer Jay Sean, plus popular bands Scouting For Girls and Toploader.

All profits from the event are being split between four beneficiaries – #TeamGeorge, Anna’s Hope, The Matt Hampson Foundation and the Injured Jockeys Fund.

